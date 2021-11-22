Yellowstone Finally Reveals the Villain Behind the Dutton Attacks

The third season of Yellowstone came to a close with a series of devastating attacks on the entire Dutton family. A bomb went on off in Beth’s office. Armed men attacked the ranch and Kayce’s office. A man in a van shot John several times and left him for dead on the side of the road. Every member of the family made it out alive, as the Season 4 premiere revealed, but they quickly embarked on a quest to find out who was behind the attacks. On Sunday night, a couple of weeks after the season premiere, Yellowstone offered some more information about the mastermind who helped put it all together.

Last week, Rainwater gave John a file on a man in prison named Riggins, who is supposed to be the man who ordered the hit on the Duttons. He made the calls to the outside, but it was clear he probably wasn’t the one who came up with the idea and plans. In Episode 4, “Winning or Learning,” the file was given to Jamie so he could get more information on Riggins and his possible connections, looking for someone who would want to hurt the family. Unfortunately for him, he found exactly what he was looking for.

At the end of the episode, when Jamie looked over the Riggins’ connections, he saw the name of his biological father, Garrett Randle. Jamie has been spending a lot of time with Garrett lately, buying a ranch with him and bonding over the blood they share. It’s caused somewhat of an identity crisis for Jamie, torn between the man that helped create him and the man who raised him.

Garrett seemingly came out of nowhere when Jamie went to find him in Season 3, and it was immediately clear that Garrett and John had a rough history. Garrett has been in Jamie’s ear quite a bit about taking what he wants from the Duttons, leading many to believe that Jamie could actually be behind the attacks. Beth has been convinced all season that Jamie ordered the hits but Kayce firmly believed that his adopted brother could never do that. Based on Jamie’s reaction at the end of the episode, Kayce was right. It seems as though Jamie had no idea that Garrett was involved in the attacks.

It’s unclear how big Garrett’s role was in this whole situation, but more will be revealed as the weeks go on. It will also be interesting to see exactly how Jamie handles this entire thing. He wants to take down the people responsible for hurting the Duttons, but could he turn over Garrett to John’s brand of justice? His loyalty will be seriously tested over the course of the season.

Did you think Garrett was behind the attacks? How do you think Jamie will respond? Let us know in the comments!