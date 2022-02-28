Yellowstone Season 4 Finally Gets a Streaming Date

Yellowstone kicked off the year with its fourth season finale just a couple of days into 2022. The episode was a record-setter for the Paramount Network, proving Yellowstone as the biggest ratings powerhouse on cable TV. Nearly two months later, however, fans who have cut the cord are still waiting to check out the latest season of Yellowstone, as it is still not available on any streaming service. That is changing very soon.

The first three seasons of Yellowstone are streaming exclusively on Peacock and they’ll be joined by the fourth next month. Peacock announced on Monday that Yellowstone Season 4 will be added to the service in its entirety on March 28th. By the end of March, Yellowstone fans will finally be able to stream every episode of the series to-date.

Yellowstone is a Paramount property and airs its new episodes on the Paramount Network, but a deal that was signed before the launch of Paramount+ gave Peacock the exclusive streaming rights to the series. Despite Yellowstone spinoffs being developed and released by Paramount+, the mothership series is absent from the streamer for the foreseeable future.

Even though the show is four seasons in, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is just getting started. The prequel series 1883 just wrapped up its run on Paramount+ and there are multiple other spinoffs on the way. Yellowstone was also recently renewed for a fifth season on the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone‘s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

