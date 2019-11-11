Netflix Announces You Season 2 Release Date, Reveals First Look

Last year, You took TV audiences by storm when it premiered on Lifetime. The buzzy and twisted thriller starring Penn Badgely followed an obsessive stalker named Joe, a bookstore employee that became infatuated with a customer named Beck. With a ton of acclaim and a rapidly-growing fan base, You seemed like a lock for Season 2. That renewal came quickly, but it also brought a change of scenery for the production of the series. It was announced that You had been acquired by Netflix as an original and the streaming service would be delivering a new batch of episodes at a later date.

Well, that later date has finally arrived. Netflix announced on Monday that You Season 2 would be released on December 26th, the day after Christmas. Badgley will be returning to play Joe once more in the new season, and he’s joined by new cast members Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House), Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), Chris D’Elia (Undateable), James Scully (Heathers), and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin).

Along with the renewal, Netflix shared the first key art for the new season of You. Joe takes center stage in the poster, as expected, staring down Pedretti’s new character, Love Quinn. You can take a look at the poster below.

Unlike the first season, the new installment of You takes place in Los Angeles following Joe’s relocation to the city.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for You:

“Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, ‘What would you do for love?’. When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.”

You returns for Season 2 on December 26th. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.