Young Rock TV Series About Dwayne Johnson’s Early Years In The Works At NBC

A television series inspired by early years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life is in the works at NBC. According to Deadline NBC has given the comedy series, entitled Young Rock, an 11-episode straight-to-series order. The project comes from Fresh Off the Boat creator and executive producer Nahnatchka Khan as well as Johnson himself with Khan co-writing the pilot along with Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Jeff Chiang. Johnson himself is set to appear in each of the series’ episodes.

“The show will feature Dwayne as he grows up through life, NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said. “It’s Dwayne’s life brought to life by a brilliant and soulful writer like Nahnatchka.”

The series is being produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions. Khan is currently in the first year of a four-year overall deal with Universal while Johnson has an existing relationship with NBC via The Titan Games, which Johnson executive produces. Johnson also hosts the reality series. Young Rock is the second high-profile comedy from Universal TV that NBC has given a straight-to-series order for the 2020-2021 season, with the other single-camera comedy project being a L.A. Mayor project from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock that’s set to star The Good Place’s Ted Danson.

Executive producers on Young Johnson are Chiang, Fierce Baby’s Kahn and Jennifer Carreras and Seven Bucks’ Johnson, Danny Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz.

The announcement of Young Rock ensure that Johnson will certainly be busy in 2020. The actor recently told The Wall Street Journal that he was, at the time, not working at all after a string of being very, very busy.

“I’m unemployed, man!” Johnson told WSJ reporter Josh Eells, when they met in Hotel Bel-Air on L.A. At the time, Johnson had just finished filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise, but before he would jump into production on Netflix’s Red Notice or DC’s Black Adam, both high-profile films that will be on Johnson’s slate in the next year. As Johnson told Eells, he loves getting this downtime and is spending it the best way: with his family: “It’s honestly been the best,” he says. “It’s so nice to have this downtime with the family, just taking a breather.”

Johnson can currently be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level which is in theaters now.

