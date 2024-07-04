Young Sherlock Casts 3 Body Problem Star Zine Tseng In Major Role

Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock series has added another actor to its cast. According to Deadline, the Prime Video series has cast 3 Body Problem star Zine Tseng to the series opposite Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Per the report, Tseng will play Princess Gulun Shou’an, a Chinese princess, Oxford University scholar, and skilled martial artist. In addition to Tseng and Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Sherlock, the series also stars Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone who play Sherlock’s parents. Tseng is known for her role in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem from David Benioff, Alexander Woo, and D.B. Weiss. Tseng plays the younger version of Ye Wenjie, the older version of which is played by Rosalind Chao.

Young Sherlock is written and executive produced by Matthew Parkhill. Inspired by Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes books, the series reimagines Sherlock Holmes at 19 where the “disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed” Sherlock finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. When he dives into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that will forever change his life.

“In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” Guy Ritchie said when the series was announced. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

3 Body Problem Has Been Renewed for a Second and Third Season

Debuting earlier this year, 3 Body Problem has already been renewed for a second and third season, with the third season set to be the series’ final. The three season format for 3 Body Problem makes sense considering that it is based upon Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past Trilogy which is made up of the books 3 Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death’s End.

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo said in a joint statement when the show was renewed for Season 2. “Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”

“We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we’ve got a roadmap through to the end,” Weiss previously told THR. “And we have what we need to get to the end as intended from where we started.”

“By the time we finish with the show, it will be seven years we’ve devoted to it,” Benioff added. “We’re not at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to and that’s immensely gratifying.”