YouTube TV Raises Prices and Fans Aren't Thrilled
YouTube TV is raising their prices and fans are not the least bit happy about the announcement. As a lot of the United States settles in for March Madness action, the company made the announcement. Needless to say, the people tuning in for their favorite college basketball squad, or betting interest were dismayed to hear that all the fun might be costing them extra. Now, YouTube TV argues that the price increase is due to the rising cost of living and operating. It's a reading that might make a measure of sense. But, the commenters are having none of that at the moment. In fact, they're straight up not trying to hear it. Check out what YouTube had to say for themselves and watch all the wild responses on social media.
Here's what the company had to say about the price increase on Twitter as the reactions continue to bloom: "An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we'll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service."
An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service.— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 16, 2023
YouTube tv just went up $10. I’m tired of multibillion dollar corporations trying to screw everyone over bc god forbid they have less of a profit and still worth billions. Definitely not worth $73. I’m out 🖕— Amelia (@ag24_np) March 16, 2023
YouTube TV is raising its price from $64.99 to $72.99
At first, it was a good alternative to cable, but as the price of streaming rises, it begins to no longer be the case.— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) March 16, 2023
YouTube TV going up to $73/month.
YOU KNOW WHAT. I’m just going to stop watching tv. It’ll be devastating, but I’ll adjust eventually. I will find more hobbies and things to do. Maybe find a man, so I can be up under him and not in front of the darn TV.— Talia (@taliacadet) March 16, 2023
What's the point of @YouTubeTV anymore? I should just go back to cable. Ridiculous smh. And the audacity to say they rising prices after 3 years when it just went up last year! H03s!— Karinis (@KarinaMiichell) March 16, 2023
Who tryna let me borrow they YouTube TV account for March madness?— Shy Tuttle (@KingTut_90) March 15, 2023
Oh, and don't forget that if you want 4K content -- and I mean obviously you do -- you'll need to pay for it. That's an extra $9.99 per month. Meaning YouTube TV now costs well over $80 per month. That's just absurd.— Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) March 16, 2023
YouTube TV price is going up by $8 a month pic.twitter.com/NQhTOrY0ZY— Rich DeMuro (@richontech) March 16, 2023
Extremely slick of YouTube TV to change the price during my heaviest TV-watching season pic.twitter.com/eXvtd2634w— sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) March 16, 2023