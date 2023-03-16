YouTube TV Raises Prices and Fans Aren't Thrilled

YouTube TV is raising their prices and fans are not the least bit happy about the announcement. As a lot of the United States settles in for March Madness action, the company made the announcement. Needless to say, the people tuning in for their favorite college basketball squad, or betting interest were dismayed to hear that all the fun might be costing them extra. Now, YouTube TV argues that the price increase is due to the rising cost of living and operating. It's a reading that might make a measure of sense. But, the commenters are having none of that at the moment. In fact, they're straight up not trying to hear it. Check out what YouTube had to say for themselves and watch all the wild responses on social media.

Here's what the company had to say about the price increase on Twitter as the reactions continue to bloom: "An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we'll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service."

