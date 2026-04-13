3 Powerful Matrix Characters Who Need To Return in The Matrix 5 (That Aren’t Neo & Trinity)

The Matrix franchise is officially returning with The Matrix 5, and while there are a ton of unknowns about the story, these three powerful characters need to return. Neo and Trinity are the main protagonists of the franchise, and while it isn’t even known if they’ll return, it is obvious that many fans want to see them again. However, other characters outside of this duo need to come back for another fight against the Machines, and these three are the most important.

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While the Wachowskis have been behind every previous The Matrix movie, Warner Bros. is handing the franchise off to a new creative: Drew Goddard. The Cloverfield writer is writing and directing the next entry in The Matrix series, but it isn’t yet known if it will be a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections or a new thing. Either way, these three characters should come back, as their importance to the world of the series would make any sequel strange without them.

3) Morpheus

Morpheus is the man who originally convinces Neo about his role in the war against the Machines, and he will forever be important for that. The leader of the human resistance was one of the main characters in the first three The Matrix movies, and while he was killed off in a spinoff video game, he returned in The Matrix Resurrections in a different form. This Morpheus, now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was a program willed into existence by Neo, with Bugs freeing him and allowing him to join the human resistance.

The death of the original Morpheus always felt a bit unceremonious, with The Matrix Resurrections making the bizarre decision to cling to the story of a video game in order to maintain the spinoff’s canon status. The Matrix 5 has a lot of questions about Morpheus to answer, and the upcoming film is the perfect opportunity to resolve this strange storyline.

2) Niobe

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe gets a much bigger role in The Matrix Resurrections, with the now-elderly freedom fighter now being the leader of the human civilization of Io. If The Matrix 5 takes place after Resurrections, Io will surely be an important part of the story, as Zion no longer exists. It would be weird to bring Io back without Niobe, so even if Neo and Trinity don’t return, her leadership still needs to appear in the next film.

1) Agent Smith

Agent Smith is easily The Matrix‘s most recognizable villain, and it would be a wild choice for some version of the program not to appear in The Matrix 5. Agent Smith is designed to maintain stability in the Matrix, so if The Matrix 5 takes place within the program at all, an Agent would surely be the first line of defense. The only way that it would make sense for a new version of Agent Smith to be absent from The Matrix 5 would be if the film doesn’t take place in the Matrix at all, but surely Warner Bros. knows that would be a bad idea.