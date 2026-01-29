80 Years Later, A Legendary Animated Character is Getting a Reboot

For eighty years, there has been one vehicle that has led the charge in terms of teaching the younger generations important life lessons. Thomas the Tank Engine first found himself rolling across the train tracks in 1946, and ever since, it has seemed as though there has always been some sort of adaptation that returns to the train’s bright world. With the franchise long bringing success to its parent company, Mattel, the toy producers have revealed a complete rebrand for the property. While this might not include an animated series, it’s clear Mattel has a lot in mind for Thomas’ return.

In a recent reveal from outlet The Hollywood Reporter, it has been revealed that Thomas the Tank Engine’s franchise, Thomas & Friends, is getting a fresh coat of paint as a part of this reboot. Rather than immediately kicking off a new animated series, the remake will encompass “live experiences, merchandise, and original content.” As you can see from the newly released image, Thomas doesn’t look all that different from how we’ve seen the talking train in the past, though he definitely has received a fresh coat of paint. Thanks to this refresh, we have to imagine that we’ll be seeing quite a bit more of Thomas in the coming years.

Thomas Is Rolling Back Into Town

Mattel

To help christen the occasion of Thomas making a comeback, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel, Ted Wu, discussed the reboot, “Thomas has been a trusted companion for families for more than 80 years, and the new look reflects both where the brand comes from and where it’s headed on its next adventure. We returned to the elements that parents and kids love most while updating the design to feel relevant for today’s preschool audience. Authentic train details, timelessness, and emotional storytelling form the foundation for the years ahead for Thomas & Friends.”

For those who might not be up to date on their Thomas the Tank Engine, the biggest series for the franchise was the 1980s Thomas & Friends. Running all the way up until 2021, the show received twenty-four seasons and ran for a surprising five hundred and eighty-four episodes. Joining Thomas in his preschool adventures were some major celebrities such as Pierce Brosnan, Alec Baldwin, George Carlin, and many more, proving just how widely known the franchise has become over the years.

Animated reboots have been a hot ticket item in the entertainment world in recent years, with franchises routinely brought back even decades following their original appearances. The likes of Animaniacs, King of the Hill, Futurama, and Scooby-Doo are only a few examples. For those expecting Thomas to have a new attitude, we would shoot down that idea as the tank engine has long held the same character since first debuting in the 1940s and we have to imagine that will be the case moving forward.

