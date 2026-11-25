The passing of Patrick Stewart on Oct. 28, 2026 was a huge shock to the entertainment industry and the millions of fans who loved his prolific body of work across the different series he performed in. Unbeknownst to the majority of the world, Stewart’s cause of death was revealed as a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the latter of which was the same devastating affliction Robin Williams was secretly dealing with before he took his life. Whatever struggles Stewart dealt with during his final days may forever be a secret, but what we do know is that fans will have one more chance to see him in action when Professor X joins the battle against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

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According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige and the Russos are planning on having a tribute to Stewart in Doomsday, but how that looks has not been entirely decided at this time. “We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us,” Feige told EW. “We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend.” Feige also revealed that Stewart was offered a role in the upcoming Secret Wars film, but turned it down. Whether this was health-related or he passed for other reasons will likely never be known.

The Final Days of Patrick Stewart in Avengers: Doomsday

Regardless of his reasons, Doomsday will be Stewart’s final appearance as the headmaster of the Xavier Institute as previously reported on this site. As the incursions on the Multiverse by Doctor Doom wreak havoc on many worlds, many believe this entry in the franchise will be a bittersweet one for the mutant side of the MCU, and may very well be the end of this on-screen iteration of Professor X. The future of the character is uncertain, but one sad note that is true is that Doomsday was the final role Stewart would perform.

Feige recalled that last day on set, and how heavy it felt after it happened. “He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew. We didn’t know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was.” Anthony Russo added to the sentiment, calling it a “very emotional” moment. “I think it was in the back of all of our heads, we may never see him on set again… It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence.” Russo believed the effects of whatever Stewart was going through were hidden by the veteran actor as much as possible, but they sensed something was different about him and appreciated the full effort Stewart delivered. “For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional.”

Avengers: Doomsday Will Honor The Memory of Patrick Stewart

Rumors about what Marvel Studios will do to honor Stewart’s memory have ranged from an “In Memorium” at the conclusion of the film, to a custom opening logo sequence focused on his performances through the years as Professor Xavier. It’s a challenge to figure out one way to honor the man when he has given so much to different fandoms over the years. To many, he is their Star Trek captain, and to others he is there Professor X — let alone not forgetting the many other impactful roles Stewart played on stage and screen. One moment will never feel like enough to honor the legend who crossed fandoms and elevated whatever genre he took part in, giving 110% to each role he undertook.

After the news of Stewart’s passing broke, tributes from his colleagues poured in. Feige commented on the announcement not long after, writing “It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.” Hugh Jackman wrote “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

How do you hope that Doomsday will honor the memory of Patrick Stewart, and how are you feeling a month after this sad news broke? Let us know in the comments and check in with your fellow grieving fans.