The Owl House Shares First Look at Long-Awaited Sequel

While Disney has long had an animated history on the silver screen thanks to outings such as Frozen, Moana, The Lion King, and too many others to list, the studio has done the same on the small screen. Throughout the history of the Disney Channel and Disney+, the production house has been creating new universes that have grown massive fan bases. Series such as Gravity Falls and Amphibia have continued to be popular years following their series finales, with one of the Disney Channel’s biggest series planning to return later this year. Get ready, Owl House fans, because King is preparing for a comeback.

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For those who might have missed the news, The Owl House won’t be returning with an animated sequel, but this isn’t stopping creator Dana Terrace from returning to this universe all the same. On September 29th this fall, Terrace is leading the charge on bringing back her Disney universe thanks to the graphic novel, “The Owl House: The Long-Lived King.” Focusing on the comedic relief, Dana is building up hype for the comic by sharing several new pages from the printed story, one of which features a surprisingly morose conversation. As The Owl House creator confirms, she has been hoping to see King talk about “death” for quite some time, and it appears as though he wish is becoming a reality. You can check out the new preview for the upcoming graphic novel below.

What Will Owl House’s Return Entail?

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As can be seen from Terrace’s new preview, the upcoming graphic novel will focus far more on King than Luz and Eda, though this doesn’t mean the pair won’t be making a comeback. The basic premise of the upcoming graphic novel sees King accidentally erasing Luz’s memories, and he will need all the help he can get in returning them. As of the writing of this article, an animated sequel for The Owl House has yet to be confirmed, and considering the work that Terrace currently has on her plate, fans shouldn’t expect one anytime soon.

Dana has since moved on from Disney Animation to work on her own animated universe, Knights of Gunievere, with Glitch Productions. Picked up for a series following a pilot episode that sits at over twenty million views on YouTube, it makes sense that Terrace would throw herself into building her own universe. Glitch Productions, for those who might need a refresher, has become a force within the animation industry, thanks to housing major franchises including The Amazing Digital Circus, Lackadaisy, Gameoverse, and many more. While far from hitting the same heights as Disney, Glitch has become a very real powerhouse within the animation industry, especially following The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act’s major theatrical run earlier this year.

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