Spider-Man Noir Series Casts Yellowstone Star as “Secret Character”

The upcoming series Spider-Noir just cast Yellowstone star Kai Caster in a mysterious new role. On Monday, Deadline broke the news that Caster will appear in the Prime Original Marvel spinoff series, but the details on his character are tantalizingly secretive. Spider-Noir is a live-action spinoff of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with Nicolas Cage reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir. The project just recently finished filming after disruptions caused by the L.A. wildfires, and it has no release date yet. It will premiere on the Amazon-owned streaming service MGM+, and it was originally intended to spearhead more TV shows for the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU), but with that franchise on hold now, it’s unclear where that will go.

Caster played Rowdy in Yellowstone Season 5. He’s the Dutton family’s ranch foreman in the 1990s, and a fan-favorite on social media. He’s also known for a 10-episode role on The Baxters last year as Dirk Bennett, and a 7-episode role on A Girl Named Jo as Henry and Jimmy Fitzroy. He also appeared in one episode of House of Lies and one episode of American Horror Story Season 8.

Sources close to Spider-Noir told Deadline that Caster “plays a secret character with a special connection to a previously announced character.” As intriguing as that sounds, it doesn’t give us too much to go on. We know that Cage is playing Spider-Man Noir, Lamorne Morris is playing journalist Robbie Robertson, and Brendan Gleeson is playing a mob boss. Li Jun Li has been announced as a nightclub singer, Abraham Popoola is playing a World War I veteran looking for work, and Jack Huston is playing a bodyguard. Beyond that, we know that Karen Rodriguez has been cast in an unnamed role like Caster.

The series has had a lot of setback in its years of development, from the corporate changes behind the scenes to the 2023 Writers Guild of America striketo the wildfires that hit during filming earlier this year. As a result, fan anticipation for the series has also come in fits and starts. It was reportedly filmed in black and white to match the nostalgic noir aesthetic, but according to one interview, it will be released in full color as well.

With filming finished, we should expect more details on Spider-Noir soon — including details on Caster’s role. In the meantime, Into the Spider-Verse is streaming now on FuboTV, while Across the Spider-Verse is available on Netflix.