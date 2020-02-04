Watch: NXT's Angel Garza Destroys Rey Mysterio on WWE Raw With a DDT on Concrete

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza made his Monday Night Raw debut this week, and the former champ made a massive impact in his first match. Midway through the show Humberto Carrillo came out to the ring for a match, only for Zelina Vega to arrive and chastise him for DDT'ing Andrade last week. She then introduced Garza, Carrillo's cousin, and the pair started trading insults before a brawl broke out. Garza nailed his cousin with a Wing Clipper and threatened to hit the same DDT on exposed concrete Carrillo used on Andrade, but Rey Mysterio ran out to make the save. A match between the two was then announced.

After a solid back-and-forth encounter, Mysterio was on the verge of victory when he set up for the 619. But Vega made the save by pulling her new client out of ring. Vega then distracted Mysterio long enough for Garza to toss him into the ring post headfirst. He then blasted Mysterio with a DDT on the concrete near the entrance ramp, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

This one just came to a SCREECHING halt... And @AngelGarzaWwe actually looks happy about it. #RAW pic.twitter.com/IaiZwh1kKU — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020

WWE announced the day after Carrillo's attack on Andrade that the reigning United States Champion had been hit with a 30-day suspension for a WWE Wellness Policy violation. The suspension will keep him off television until late February.

