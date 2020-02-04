WWE Raw: Watch Randy Orton Gets Booed Out of the Arena

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was supposed to open with Randy Orton giving an explanation over why he attacked Edge last week. "The Viper" entered the ring to start the show and grabbed a microphone, but was unable to get more than a couple of words out before being drowned out by boos. He tried over and over again to find the words over several minutes, but always stopped short of forming a sentence. He finally said, "I can't do this," and left the ring, leaving the arena by going around the side of the entrance ramp.

For those who missed it, Orton welcomed Edge back to the Red Brand at the end of last week's show and teased the idea of reforming Rated-RKO now that the two were back on the same brand again for the first time in nearly a decade. But before Edge could respond Orton nailed him with an RKO. He teased wrapping the chair around Edge's neck and stomping on it from the top rope, but instead opted to knock him out with a Con-Chair-To.

“I can’t do this.” @RandyOrton leaves the WWE Universe without an explanation for his savage attack on @EdgeRatedR. #RAW pic.twitter.com/xkwysFO3et — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020

WWE mentioned in a video on Monday afternoon that Edge will have an update on his medical condition next week.

