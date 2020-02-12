Hart Family Member Teddy Hart Arrested in Virginia

Edward Ellsworth Annis, better known as Teddy Hart and a member of the legendary Hart Family, was arrested in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday and charged with possession of a Schedule III illegal narcotic with intent to sell or distribute. Hart could be facing up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2500 fine for the arrest. Hart was previously arrested in December 2014 on multiple sexual assault chargers, which were dropped. He was then arrested in Janaury 2017 after attempting to evade arrest after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Hart made his wrestling debut in 1995 and wrestled 51 times in 2019.

Hart signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in 2017, but was released from the company back in December.

In terms of relation, Hart is the grandson of the family patriarch Stu Hart and the son of Georgia Louise Hart-Annis. Bret Hart is his uncle, and his other relatives include Natalya Neidhart, Tyson Kidd (by marriage), David Hart Smith, The British Bulldog (by marriage, deceased) Jim "The Anvil Neidhart" and Owen Hart (both deceased).

Hart initially signed with WWE in 1998 and was the youngest person to ever sign with the company at the time. However he was (allegedly) let go due to attitude issues in 2002. He was re-signed in 2006 and began working for Florida Championship Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling, but was let go in 2007.

