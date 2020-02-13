Roman Reigns Talks Facing UFC's Jon Jones in a WWE Ring

UFC's Jon Jones caused a stir earlier this week when, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he said the idea of him working with WWE felt "inevitable." Since then multiple wrestlers, including Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, have commented on whether or not the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion would be a good fit for the company. WWE has seen a influx of MMA stars transition to the squared circle in recent years, including Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle and Cain Velasquez, and their top champion is a former UFC headliner in Brock Lesnar. During a WrestleMania 37 press event on Tuesday, Reigns pondered over whether or not Jones would wind up wrestling him.

"He's definitely got tools. I mean, there's no doubt he's a bad man, no doubt," Reigns said. "But obviously what we do is a little bit different than the Octagon. And it's going to be a different travel schedule and different demands. But I definitely think he's got a great name. He's got a great work ethic. And he had a great, huge career still going in MMA. I would absolutely say keep your eye on the ball from now, Jon. Don't worry about WWE. But I definitely think there could be a future for him if he can put in the time and transition and develop the skills that we use."

Roman Reigns Says He'd Whoop Jon Jones In The WWE Ring!! pic.twitter.com/gTC5PUQc6D — Fileana2 (@Fileana2) February 12, 2020

"Oh for sure," Reigns said when asked if he'd be interested in that match. "Someone like Jon Jones, I mean, if you're going to step in the WWE ring, you're most likely going to want to be in there with The Big Dog,"

Lynch's reaction to Jones' comments was noticeably different.

"Inevitable, really? That's a pretty big word. Look, I think that people think this is a cakewalk," Lynch said. "There is nothing like what we do and it's not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself and you have to be obsessed with it. You have to love this. This isn't a thing where you have a fight every six months. This is a thing where you're fighting three, four sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. For people thinking that it's an easy thing that they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me."

