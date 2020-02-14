Brock Lesnar Not Impressed with John Cena's Compliments

Despite some very lofty compliments from John Cena of late, Brock Lesnar is apparently not impressed.

In a post on Instagram that was reposted to his Twitter account, Paul Heyman alleged that Lesnar doesn't want any of Cena's praise. The comments, draped in kayfabe, took a publicized shot at the WWE icon who has not wrestled a match in over one year.

However, Cena will return to SmackDown on February 28th for his first appearance in many months, so it's fitting that the manager of the WWE Champion is bringing some attention to the returning former champ. That said, Lesnar wrestles on the RAW brand these days, but getting Cena's name back out there in advance of his return is always a good idea.

You can see Heyman's post below.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena called Lesnar the greatest in-ring performer of all time.

"I thought the event (Royal Rumble) was extra special," Cena said. "It was great to be able to watch it as a fan and not endure any fear of missing out and just enjoy the event. And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time.

"I thought his performance at the Rumble was a clinic on how to establish yourself, how to establish those around you, establish the championship, establish the importance of one event. He did so in less than 30 minutes, and I certainly don't have the skill set to do that, and it was awesome to be able to see a masterclass man put on a clinic on what to do and how to do it and I was really impressed with the Rumble."

