NXT TakeOver: Johnny Gargano Debuts Marvel Carnage Gear

NXT's Johnny Gargano always has a cool new superhero based look for TakeOvers, and he pulled out all the stops for TakeOver Portland. The NXT star came out to the ring for his match against Finn Balor sporting some brand new Marvel gear that any fan of the Spider-Man side of the universe will appreciate. Gargano showed up with a blood-red jacket, trunks, and boots that had black symbiote like shapes all over them, and completing the look was a pair of why jagged eyes and a sinister grin, creating his own version of the Marvel villain Carnage.

The Carnage face could also be seen on his trunks, and this is easily one of the coolest Marvel looks Gargano has worn into the ring.

That's saying something too, as he's worn Avengers and Wolverine looks in the past. You can see his take on Carnage in the image below.

(Photo: NXT)

Here's the rundown for tonight's big event.

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

