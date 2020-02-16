Taynara Conti Returns at NXT Live Event Wearing 'Released' Shirt

Despite reports that she had walked out of WWE NXT in January, Taynara Conti return to action this weekend at a live event in Florida.

Conti worked the NXT live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida while wearing a shirt that said "released." Cleary, NXT is either trying to play into the real life situation that happened, or the entire thing was a work from the get-go. Either circumstance seems plausible.

With NXT having moved to the USA Network last fall, there's more money coming into the brand now. While some NXT stars have received a boost in pay, others reportedly have not which has caused friction. One report on Conti's supposed walk-out indicated she was upset over her monetary situation. It was Fightful who first reported that Conti had walked-out of NXT.

The 24 year old Brazilian star has been used sparingly on television since NXT moved to the USA Network. Her last televised match was in December, though she has continued to work on untelevised house show circuit for NXT. There were reports that she refused to work a battle royal for the January 15th edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Conti originally signed with WWE in 2016 with sky-high expectations given her backgrounds in judo and Brazilian jui-jitsu. Conti made her wrestling debut during WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend in 2017.

