Cody Rhodes Gives an Update on Jeff Cobb's Contract Status With AEW

AEW Dynamite ended on a shocking note last week when Ring of Honor and New Japan star Jeff Cobb stomped his way to the ring and beat up Jon Moxley alongside Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle faction. But despite being booked for a match with Moxley on this week's Dynamite, AEW hasn't confirmed that Cobb has signed with the company beyond an initial match. Reports popped up shortly after his appearance saying that Cobb was still technically a free agent, and Cody Rhodes opted to clear the air during a media conference call on Tuesday afternoon.

"[His deal] is still in gestation," Rhodes said. "Jeff works with New Japan, he works with Ring of Honor and now he works with AEW. I'm a big fan of Jeff Cobb's because I like shooters in wrestling. I don't consider myself one with my limited amateur background, but he's a tank and a special athlete. To be transparent it's in gestation. I hope that he maybe pursues a longer thing with AEW, but I don't want it to impede on anything he's doing in his soul. He wants to travel the globe and do all kinds of stuff, have it.

That's one of the great things about AEW, there's no blanket contracts," he added. "Everybody's contracts is different about what they can do and where they can go."

AEW has already seen some of its stars appear in other promotions as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley both wrestle frequently on New Japan pay-per-views.

Check out the full card for this week's AEW Dynamite below:

Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage)

Tag Team Battle Royale (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at AEW Revolution)

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Brothers

AEW recently announced a new contract extension with WarnerMedia that will keep Dynamite on the air through at least 2023.

"When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone -- above all, the fans," AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. "What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we've been extended through 2023! We're now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve."

