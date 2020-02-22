Toy Fair 2020: AEW Unrivaled Series Two Revealed

Each passing day brings more news on AEW's highly anticipated action figure line.

Earlier this week, series one in the AEW Unrivaled figure series was revealed by Wicked Cool Toys / Jazwares. The first series will include Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Brandi Rhodes. It is also set to include some rare variants, what they are calling Chase and Rare figures. The first series is slated for a July release date.

Series two in the line was shown on Saturday morning at the New York Toy Fair. Also comprised of six figures, the line will include Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, MJF, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and "Hangman" Adam Page. You can check out the figures in the photos below, courtesy of Ringside Collectibles.