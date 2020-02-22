Toy Fair 2020: AEW Unrivaled Series Two Revealed
Each passing day brings more news on AEW's highly anticipated action figure line.
Earlier this week, series one in the AEW Unrivaled figure series was revealed by Wicked Cool Toys / Jazwares. The first series will include Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Brandi Rhodes. It is also set to include some rare variants, what they are calling Chase and Rare figures. The first series is slated for a July release date.
Series two in the line was shown on Saturday morning at the New York Toy Fair. Also comprised of six figures, the line will include Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, MJF, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and "Hangman" Adam Page. You can check out the figures in the photos below, courtesy of Ringside Collectibles.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!