WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Talks Retirement Match Plans

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will return to action once again this Thursday to take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown. The 53-year-old veteran has become noticeably more active in the wrestling world in recent years, taking part in six matches since his return back in 2016. And while reports of him being involved in WrestleMania 36 have been popping up for months, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is apparently already pondering his retirement.

Goldberg appeared on the Total Slam Podcast this week, and discussed his idea for a retirement match to take place in Israel.

"I'm considering my retirement match in Israel," he said. "As a matter of fact, my agent and I talked about that a minute ago and that's a big topic of conversation right now, so its something we're going to consider."

Whether that match takes place inside of a WWE ring is another story. WWE is currently in its third year of a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia to produce two shows in the country, and the relationship between the two nations is on shaky ground. WWE hasn't held a live event in Israel since 2004.

So far only two matches have been booked for WrestleMania 36 — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. And while it's easy to call a few other matches from the Raw brand — Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Bazler, Edge vs. Randy Orton, AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker — things are reportedly in a state of flux over on SmackDown. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that two planned matches — Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns and John Cena vs. Elias — have been scrapped, which possibly opens the door for Goldberg to enter Mania as world champion.

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

