WWE Fans Angered by Undertaker's Easy Super Showdown Win Over AJ Styles

WWE's Super Showdown has already got the internet talking with The Undertaker's surprise appearance, and now that the match is over and he is standing tall fans are letting their reactions be known on social media. For those not watching live, AJ Styles was in the middle of winning the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match after taking down R Truth, but then the referee said that he would only win if a new opponent didn't come down to the ring by the count of 10. That's when The Undertaker's presence at the arena was announced to the world, but it was the speed at which he won that really shocked everyone, and that's when social media blew up.

Undertaker managed to come down to the ring and take down AJ Styles in one mere move, choke slamming him into the mat and calling it a day. He then won the trophy and the tournament as a whole and made his way out of the ring.

Taking down someone like Styles in one move is noteworthy in and of itself, though this did set up a match between the two at WrestleMania later this year. Fans are a bit mixed on the execution, and you can check out some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

Also make sure to let us know what you thought of the match in the comments