WWE SmackDown Teases Goldberg Vs Roman Reigns Match for WrestleMania

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the events of Super Showdown, which ended with Goldberg pinning The Fiend and taking the Universal Championship. Fans haven't exactly been warm to the idea, and they showed that with a chorus of boos after Goldberg came to the ring tonight as part of FOX's SmackDown. Goldberg made his way to the ring and then took a microphone, saying it isn't about who is last, but who is next. He then stood in the ring for a mere few seconds before Roman Reigns' music hit, and the crowd erupted in cheers as he came out and walked towards the ring. He would then stare at Goldberg for a minute before grabbing a mic, declaring war against Goldberg by merely saying "I'm next".

He would then throw down the microphone and walk out of the ring, though he would turn around and lock eyes with Goldberg with the WrestleMania sign in full view of the camera. So, it seems that this is a big indication that Goldberg vs Roman Reigns will be a match we see at WrestleMania.

Now, there were some chants you "you both suck" or something like that, but those were relatively small compared to the cheers that Reigns got once he walked out. It seems WWE has effectively turned Goldberg into a heel after taking out the Fiend (which is surreal to say), and the crowd seems to be all for Roman taking that Championship back and knocking Goldberg down while he does it.

You can find the official description for the episode below.

"John Cena returns to SmackDown in his home state of Massachusetts. Also, the fallout from WWE Super ShowDown heads to the blue brand after Goldberg took home the Universal Title, and The Miz & John Morrison regained their championship form after 11 years."

