Photo: CM Punk Shows Off Impressive New Mustache

CM Punk made an appearance at the C2E2 convention over the weekend sprouting a mustache that would make Rick Rude blush. The former WWE Champion and current WWE Backstage analyst popped up in numerous fan photos with the new look, and based on the reactions on Twitter fans seem to love it. Punk dipped his toe back into the wrestling world last November when he made a surprise appearance on Backstage, then announced that he had signed a deal with Fox Sports 1 to make infrequent appearances. And while wrestlers like Seth Rollins took their best shot at trying to turn that into his official WWE comeback, Punk hasn't done anything with WWE beyond work on the show.

Check out Punk's look below, and let us know what you think down in the comments!

Gotta be honest, was not expecting the mustache but I dig it and it was awesome to see @CMPunk again! Also watch Girl On The Third Floor on Netflix k thanks 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/2UiRKcISQZ — Austin Szumøwicz | No. 6️⃣ (@szoomer4) March 1, 2020

Punk caused a bit of a stir when he was asked during a radio interview with Kevin In the Mornings if he could still possibly wrestle for AEW since his contract isn't with WWE.

"I think if I was wrestling for AEW, I'm sure Fox would be like, 'well, it was fun while it lasted,'" Punk said. "I guess technically [I could]," Punk said. "Technically I could do that yeah, but I'm sure Fox would be like, 'well?'"

The former world champion reportedly turned down a major offer from AEW before signing with FOX.

Since appearing on Backstage, Punk has remained highly critical of WWE's weekly product.

"I think the product is the same as when I left it," Punk said during his first appearance. "Wrestling could be so much better, it could be so much more. Obviously there's a reason myself, yourself, everybody who puts on a pair of boots fell in love with professional wrestling. And regardless of what I think of the product now, the opinion is the same as when I was there.

"Stuff is overproduced, stuff's micromanaged. I think the best characters, the people that fans love the most throughout all of wrestling are the characters that they get to figure stuff out themselves instead of being told what to do by somebody who've never done anything, never been anywhere. 'never drew money, brother.' So I think there's a lot wrong with it, but I see a lot of bright spots."

