Watch: Randy Orton RKOs Beth Phoenix on WWE RAW

Randy Orton crossed yet another line on Monday Night Raw this week when he nailed Beth Phoenix with an RKO in the closing moments of the show. Phoenix was out to give an update on Edge's health following Orton's attack weeks ago, but Orton quickly interrupted him. He finally gave an explanation regarding his actions, saying that by attacking Orton he was "saving" him from making a comeback to WWE to he could be a father to his daughters and a husband to Phoenix. He then claimed Pheonix was an enabler, and that he loved Edge and their daughters more than she did.

This drove Phoenix to slap Orton in the face. After a long staredown she kicked Orton, only for "The Viper" to strike with his finisher.

This story is developing...

