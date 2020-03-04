Goldberg Fights Back Against Critics of His Super ShowDown Match With Bray Wyatt

At 53-years-old, Goldberg became the second-oldest world champion in WWE history when he beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view. The match itself — consisting of four spears, two Mandible Claw holds and one highly questionable Jackhammer — was panned by the fans watching along at home. That frustration was only amplified by the fact that Goldberg handed Wyatt his first pinfall loss since introducing "The Fiend" in less than three minutes, negating a lot of the momentum Wyatt had built up since debuting his new persona at SummerSlam.

And yet when Goldberg appeared on The Bump this week, he scoffed at the critics.

Good luck on your Road to #WrestleMania, @Goldberg. And thank you SO MUCH for making #WWETheBump... next. 😎 pic.twitter.com/lAtL3RaUzj — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020

"I'm Goldberg, I don't know how else to answer that," Goldberg said. "I'd love to see them do it at any age, let alone 53. I answered a phone call and I did whatever I could do to get ready in a short period of time and provide a little bit of Goldberg out there. Fortunately I was able to do it and I'm just looking forward to the next one because I get four weeks instead of three to prep for this one,"

The night after winning his title, Goldberg opened Friday Night SmackDown and was challenged by Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 36. The WWE Hall of Famer accepted, giving the Mania card its second world championship match behind Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile at the end of the night, Wyatt challenged a returning John Cena to a Mania match, setting a rematch from their initial conflict at WrestleMania XXX.

But before WWE can get to WrestleMania, they've got one more pay-per-view coming up this Sunday with Elimination Chamber. Check out the full card for the show below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.