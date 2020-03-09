WWE Reportedly Combating Coronavirus With a No Touching Policy

As the conornavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, WWE has been taking precautions in order to keep wrestlers from getting sick. Last week the company reportedly held a talent meeting before Monday Night Raw to inform wrestlers how to avoid infection, and now company officials have reportedly instituted a "no touching" policy between wrestlers and fans during meet & greets, autograph signings and various public appearances according to PWInsider.com. The article pointed out how Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman and The Undertaker have all taken their own precautions within the past week.

One of the first states to institute a state of emergency for public health was Florida, after two cases of coronavirus were found in Tampa. That happens to be the host site of WrestleMania 36, and between the event itself, NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the WrestleMania Axxess fan event, the WreslteCon fan convention and at least a dozen independent wrestling shows, the city is expected to have tens of thousands of wrestling fans travel to the city for the event, increasing the possibility of the virus spreading.

WWE released an official statement regarding the coronavirus last week, which read, "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

On top of that statement, Stephanie McMahon and executive vice president John Saboor spoke with the Tampa Bay Times about how the company plans to monitor the virus as WrestleMania 36 gets closer.

"The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first," McMahon said. "We don't want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking."

"Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it's constantly monitoring global events," Saboor said. "There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue."

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs.

