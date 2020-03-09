WWE Elimination Chamber: The Miz and Morrison Retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Miz and John Morrison managed to survive five other teams to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The pair took Heavy Machinery, The New Day, The Usos, the Lucha House Party and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler inside the steel structure, and wound up retaining when the two did a double-pin on one of the Usos with an assist from the ropes.

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were the first to be eliminated, followed by Heavy Machinery after Otis crashed his way out of the chamber. Ziggler and Roode were the next to leave, followed by Kingston and Big E thanks to an opportunistic cover by the champs.

Miz and Morrison retain the titles at #WWEChamber with a cool double pin. There was some amazing spots in that match, but it didn't click in parts... pic.twitter.com/pu9tVAdO9u — GiveMeSport - Wrestling & WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 9, 2020

The pair won the titles at Super ShowDown in late February by beating The New Day, ending their seventh reign as tag champs.

Check out the full card for Elimination Chamber below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison def. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

United States Championship: Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan def. Drew Gulak

