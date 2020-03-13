AEW Wrestlers Being Given Time Off Because of Coronavirus

AEW wrestlers worried about the Coronavirus can rest a bit easier because they’ve been given some time off. The company’s president Tony Khan told Dave Meltzer this yesterday according to Wrestling Observer Radio. He says that the roster was not pressured to participate in next week’s episode of Dynamite if they’re a bit concerned about all the various closings and states of emergency around the country. AEW’s employees can miss as many shows as necessary as the health crisis continues to spread. Khan said, “Nobody will lose their spot or push over it.”

The promotion announced earlier today that the upcoming episode of Dynamite will take place in Jacksonville, Florida instead of Rochester, New York. Daily’s Place Amphitheatre will play host to AEW wrestlers after NY governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of over 500 people in the state. They announced on Twitter, “As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week's AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL.”

AEW has yet to address what will happen wit the March 25th episode of Dynamite. That one was supposed to be the AEW: Blood & Guts special. Originally scheduled to be in the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, those plans will probably change now. The arena announced on Twitter that they have canceled all the events schedule to take place there for the entire month. This entire situation is fluid, so expect more changes to be announced in the coming days.

Across the way, the WWE has their own situation on their hands with Coronavirus. Many have speculated that WrestleMania will have to be moved or canceled because of the virus. But, the company has yet to announce anything yet. They remain hopeful, but pressure could mount after the NBA and NHL paused their seasons in the midst of this public health problem.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," a statement read. "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

Did you have plans to attend the show in NY?