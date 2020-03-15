Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To Hooters Bar Fight Death Match

As of right now, John Cena and Bray Wyatt are scheduled to face off at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa in just three weeks. The match would be the second time that Wyatt and Cena have faced each other at WrestleMania, with Cena having defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 in New Orleans.

However, with each passing day, WrestleMania's days seem to be numbered. With the continuing coronavirus outbreak, it's looking more and more likely that the show will be delayed in some fashion. Nobody at this point knows what will happen. Will the show be made up and when? Rumors have abounded throughout the previous week, but nothing is known for sure as of now. It sounds as if the city of Tampa will postpone WrestleMania within the next week if WWE doesn't do so.

With that said, Wyatt took things to a new level on Saturday by challenging Cena to a new match should WrestleMania be postponed. That match? A Bar Fight Death Match to take place, of all places, at a Hooters restaurant.

See the tweet below.

If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters. Not kidding. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 14, 2020

As of this writing, Cena has yet to respond to the message.

Cena and Wyatt went face to face at the close of this week's edition of SmackDown, which was held in an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

During the segment, Cena addressed the fact that he and Wyatt wrestled six years ago at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans. He talked about having a frustration that certain people that are lazy are given five and six chances at success, referring to Wyatt. He explained that when these people are given these chances, they're lazy and don't do what they need to do go out and succeed.

Cena drew a comparison to his own career, talking about he has lost several big time matches to people like The Miz, CM Punk, The Rock, and The Undertaker. However, he says that nobody ever says that he was "buried" because they know he'll work to come back.

Cena explained that he would rather see some of the top young stars in the business get these opportunities at success rather than Wyatt coming around yet again. He mentioned names like Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and Matt Riddle.

Wyatt came out and got in the ring, face to face with Cena. He said that seeing Cena back, now a Hollywood star, was a welcome sight. He told Cena that WrestleMania is going to be a slaughter, he just doesn't know it yet.

What did you think of this segment and the rest of WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.

