Seth Rollins on WrestleMania 36 Getting Canceled Due to Coronavirus: 'Nobody Knows'

Depending on who you ask, WrestleMania 36 is either on the verge of being canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or will (somehow) go on as planned on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Ahead of this week's Monday Night Raw — which has been moved to the WWE Performance Center and will take place in front of no audience just like SmackDown — Seth Rollins hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram Live on Saturday and said he has no idea whether or not the show will still happen.

"WrestleMania, I don't know! Don't ask me questions, I don't know! I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me," Rollins said. "This Monday, I'll be in Orlando at the PC doing Raw in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday. About WrestleMania. Nobody knows. It's all up in the air."

Prior to numerous sporting events getting canceled this past week, WWE put out a statement saying they had no intention of canceling WrestleMania. However on Thursday Tampa city officials met in an emergency meeting to discuss cancelling major upcoming events. When WrestleMania was brought up, Hillsborough County district commissioner Les Miller said they would give WWE a week to cancel it on their own, or else they would have to hold another meeting this coming Thursday.

"We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don't want to pull that plug," Miller said. "However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don't, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time."

WWE then put out a new statement of its own.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," the statement read. "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

