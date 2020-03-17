Watch: WWE Fans Think Undertaker's New Look Means 'Biker Taker' is Coming Back

The Undertaker appeared on Monday Night Raw this week at the WWE Performance Center to sign the contract for his WrestleMania 36 match with AJ Styles. However, fans were way too distracted by "The Deadman's" look to notice anything else, as Taker's hair and beanie were all too similar his look from his days as "The American Badass" in the early 2000s. Undertaker hasn't used that look ever since he returned to action at WrestleMania 21 during a rivalry with Kane, though nostalgic fans have begged for its return in recent years.

Take a closer look as "The Phenom's" look and let us know what you think in the comments!