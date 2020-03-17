Report: Why WWE Chose Not to Reschedule WrestleMania 36

WWE's decision to move WrestleMania 36 to the WWE Performance Center rather than reschedule it for a later date came as a shock to many wrestling fans on Monday. But according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, it wasn't an easy choice for WWE's higher ups. According to Meltzer the decision was made simply because the company's future plans are so uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic that they simply need to "get this out of the way."

"I was told that he [Vince} could not confidently say at any time that they could do this and it was kinda [conveyed] to me like, 'What if there's no shows until November? What do you do?'" Meltzer said.

"He wanted to get this out of the way, so it's going to be a totally different WrestleMania," he added.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place," WWE's statement read. "However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Since last Friday, ever episode of live WWE television has been moved from its planned arena to the Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

Following WrestleMania, WWE's pay-per-view schedule includes NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin (April 26), Money in the Bank (May 10), Extreme Rules (July 19), NXT TakeOver: Boston (Aug. 22) and SummerSlam (Aug. 23).

Check at the card for WrestleMania (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

As for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony, WWE has yet to announce when and where the rescheduled events will take place.

"The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available," the company said in a separate statement.

