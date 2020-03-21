WWE Fans React To SmackDown Airing Yet Another Old PPV Match
If you expected anything to change in the way WWE has produced their shows without a live audience, you would have been disappointed on Friday night. Nothing changed whatsoever from this past Monday's RAW and last Friday's SmackDown. This was especially frustrating given how well AEW did in producing an exciting show on Wednesday night. Instead, WWE opted to continue a set-up consisting of hundreds of empty chairs surrounding the ring, no spotlight on the ring darkening out the surroundings like AEW used, and they also continued with airing a previously aired PPV match in its entirety to fill time.
Previously, WWE aired past matches that were recent, opting to show this year's full men's Royal Rumble match during RAW and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match from Elimination Chamber during last week's SmackDown.
Tonight, they rewound the clock six years and showed Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena from WrestleMania XXX. This was an odd decision given the fact that that match at the time was largely seen as a contest that undermined any momentum Wyatt had, having him lose to Cena in a match John really didn't need to win.
Coming off another controversial booking decision at Super ShowDown where Wyatt, pushed through the moon for months, lost his title clean in just a few minutes to a 53 year old Bill Goldberg, this was another questionable decision in the booking of Wyatt. Why remind viewers of that disaster from 2014?
Many WWE fans had the same reaction and we're here to share just a few of those reactions.
Vince McMahon's Booking Prowess
*Crowd sings and cheers for Wyatt the whole match*
CENA WINS! pic.twitter.com/LGcTwglMXa— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) March 21, 2020
He's Not The Only One
I identify with The Fiend because I ALSO hated John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) March 21, 2020
Will History Repeat Itself?
Ahhh yes, John Cena vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX.
When Bray Wyatt needed to win to make his character legitimate and WWE create a new star and he went on to lose the big match.
Sound familiar in 2020?...He will win this time...right?#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/TEKKXX7wAL— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) March 21, 2020
It Still Makes No Sense
The fact Bray Wyatt lost to John Cena at Wrestlemania 30 remains a perplexing decision.
Sadly, Rusev suffered the same fate one year later at Wrestlemania 31 and his momentum was completely derailed. #WrestleMania #SmackDown— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) March 21, 2020
He's Right, You Know
Technically speaking, since #WWE is replaying Cena vs. Wyatt from WM 30 on #SmackDown, Brodie Lee/Luke Harper is gonna pull a Rick Rude and be on WWE and #AEW programming in the same week.— Mike Chiari (@MikeChiari) March 21, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.