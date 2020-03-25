NXT's Io Shirai Returns' Wins a Spot in No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match

✖

Fans tuned into NXT tonight to see who else would join the Number 1 Contender's Ladder Match, and one of the bouts to determine the next entrant was between Xia Li and Aliyah. The match started in an odd way though, as Xia Li was seen backstage on the ground holding her leg. Aliyah thought she had the match in hand, but then William Regal revealed someone was backstage and cleared for actin, making her long-awaited return to the ring. She would quickly dispatch of Aliyah and thus would become the next person qualifying for the much-anticpated ladder match.

That means the match now includes Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Io Shirai, with two slots left. The next matchup will be Candice LeRae vs Kayden Carter, which will take place later tonight.

You can check out a clip from Shirai's big return below.

The ladder match is already looking to be an all-out brawl, and having Shirai involved only increases that ten-fold. We can't wait to see who else makes the cut, and thankfully we won't have to wait that long to find out who it is.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Triple H will be on tonight's edition of NXT. Just what does The Game have in store for the black-and-gold brand? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The match card is as follows.

Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle vs Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong

Candice LeRae vs Kayden Carter

Xia Li vs Aliyah

Tyler Breeze vs Austin Theory

