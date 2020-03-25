WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns Says He Doesn't Care If He's in the Main Event

Drew McIntyre turned heads on Tuesday night when, in an interview with TalkSport, he argued that Edge and Randy Orton's Last Man Standing Match should be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 36, rather than Roman Reigns and Goldberg's Universal Championship match. Reigns noticed the story on Twitter and gave his two cents on the matter, saying he doesn't care where he's placed on the card, as long as he gets to lock horns with Goldberg. Reigns was in the main event for four straight years starting in 2015 with WrestleMania 31, and his streak didn't break until he was forced to miss WrestleMania 35 while battle leukemia.

"Don't care where my match falls," Reigns tweeted. "Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry's biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful."

Don’t care where my match falls. Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry’s biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful. https://t.co/lRIauineEc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 24, 2020

"The situation we're in isn't ideal for most people when having matches, but I know these guys," McIntyre said. "They're such good sellers and storytellers that it's going to be like a cinematic masterpiece watching their match. That's how it looks in my head. The way they work and the way their facials and their storytelling, I imagine their match will be more like watching a movie.

"Brock and I, I imagine it's more like a bar fight, very uncomfortable to watch. Which I think that will be cool to play down the camera to everybody at home, we can be smart about it," he added. "So you've got to think bigger picture; how can we make this interesting for everybody watching at home? That's the way I see our match. So I'm going to go with Edge and Randy."

Here's the WrestleMania 36 card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

