WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan Will Receive IC Title Shot At WrestleMania 36

This week's WWE SmackDown confirmed that Daniel Bryan will receive a WWE Intercontinental Championship shot at WrestleMania 36 against Sami Zayn. The match was confirmed when Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday night, officially earning Bryan the shot. The match had long been expected to be confirmed but it wasn't official until Friday night. If Bryan is successful at WrestleMania, this would be the second time that he has won the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania. He won a multi-person ladder match at WrestleMania 31 in San Jose to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Bryan and Gulak's partnership came about following a brief feud that saw Bryan elevate the young former 205 Live star as part of the main roster. The two men had an outstanding match at last month's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event.

Gulak defeated Nakamura after dodging a Kinshasa attempt. He immediately rolled up Nakamura for the victory.

The updated card for WWE WrestleMania 36, which has been mostly taped this week in Orlando, is below:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

