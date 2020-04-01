Drew McIntyre Describes Filming His 'Braveheart Rocky' Training Promo for WrestleMania 36

Over the weekend Drew McIntyre took the wrestling world by storm when BT Sport released a cinematic trailer of "The Scottish Psychopath" training in the Scottish Highlands for his WWE Championship match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The two-minute montage sees the big man running up hills with barrels over his shoulders, defeating a group of men in tug of war and hoisting large rocks over his head. The clip ends with McIntyre screaming out Lesnar's name as the narrator declares he's ready to challenge "The Beast. "

McIntyre spoke with ComicBook.com this week and explained how the trailer, which he described as "Braveheart Rocky" came about.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life, @DMcIntyreWWE returned home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 It will take a warrior to slay 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar, a man moulded by the environment around him. This is Drew's time. This is Drew's destiny.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4HuamNjaaj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 29, 2020

"I was in the UK fairly recently, and hey told me that we're going to film something for BT Sport. I didn't quite know what it was going to be until the night before, they pitched the idea," McIntyre said. "And I was excited about it. I thought this could be pretty cool, I had seen the work they've done in the past for their vignettes. And it wasn't until we were actually filming it and I saw a couple of shots, I understood, 'Wow, this is going to be great,' which motivated me because it was in the Scottish Highlands at Loch Lomond.

"It was freaking freezing, the coldest I've ever been in my entire life," McIntyre said. "The wind was blowing. I was almost off the side of the mountain. The hail was blowing in my eyes. I was wearing [just] a T-shirt and my wrestling gear. And when I saw the shot, I knew they were going to do such a good job. And I actually seen it come out now, and it's beyond phenomenal. It looks like a movie trailer or something. The response from everybody was incredible."

McIntyre and Lesnar's battle over the WWE's top prize will take place at the WWE Performance Center this weekend. If McIntyre wins, it will mark the start of his first world championship reign with the company.

