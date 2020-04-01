The Undertaker Has a Funny Twitter Interaction With Chris Jericho Over Catchphrases

It's very rare to see The Undertaker interact with people on Twitter. But when somebody brought up that "The Deadman" was using a term that Chris Jericho often uses on AEW Dynamite, he felt compelled to say something. The interaction started when a fan claimed Taker had a lawsuit on the way for using the word "a—clown" during his promo on Monday Night Raw. Jericho said that wouldn't be happening, given the respect "The Phenom" had earned over the years.

"Hardly! He's the @undertaker...he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!!" Jericho said.

Funnily enough, Taker apologized anyway.

My bad @IAmJericho ....I knew I had heard that somewhere before.... — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 31, 2020

Undertaker cut a semi-shoot promo during Raw on AJ Styles, saying that he didn't try to challenge him back in his prime because he was happy being "a big fish in a small pond" [i.e. TNA Wrestling]. The two will meet in a Boneyard Match this weekend at WrestleMania 36, which will reportedly take place on a closed set away from the WWE Performance Center.

Meanwhile Jericho closed out last week's AEW Dynamite by getting into a war of words with Matt Hardy, who rejected "Le Champion's" offer to join The Inner Circle and remained on The Elite's side for their upcoming Blood & Guts (WarGames) match.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this new episode we talk about Rosario Dawson joining Star Wars, The Batman being delayed, and Star Trek: Picard's Finale! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.