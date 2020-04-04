WWE Fans Are Loving Wrestlemania 36's America The Beautiful Performance

Wrestlemania 36 has had to make a lot of changes in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic currently sweeping the globe, but one of the changes is being welcomed with open arms. Each Wrestlemania begins with a singing of "America The Beautiful", which is sung prior to countless sporting events in North America, and rather than bringing in a new singer to perform this year, the WWE instead put together a compilation including music legends from Wrestlemanias past in the forms of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and John Legend to name a few.

