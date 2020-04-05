WrestleMania: Becky Lynch Pin Is A Brett Hart WrestleMania Easter Egg

Becky Lynch shocked wrestling fans at WrestleMania on Saturday night by defeating former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Following her dominating performance at the Elimination Chamber PPV, many expected Baszler to dethrone the champion. Instead, the finish of the match saw Lynch channel a ending to an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania back in 1992.

Baszler had Lynch locked in her finishing Kirifuda Clutch, seemingly about to emerge either via a submission or stoppage. Instead, Lynch used a backwards roll, on top of Baszler, and used the leverage to pin her opponent.

It was very close to the way that Bret Hart defeated Roddy Piper for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania VIII at the Hoosier Dome. In that match, Piper locked in a sleeper hold and Hart kicked off of the turnbuckle to use the momentum to execute a backwards roll on top of Piper to pin him. Hart also used this same finish to defeat Steve Austin at the Suvivor Series in 1996.

WOW - Becky Lynch retains over Shayna Baszler at #WrestleMania Think that may shock a lot of people...don't think that is the end of this feud by a long shot! pic.twitter.com/ixIIiA2AKU — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 5, 2020

(Photo: WWE)

What did you think of the big match? Let us know in the comments below.

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.