WrestleMania Viewers Are Really Concerned About The Ceiling Fan In The WWE Performance Center

As WWE has been relegated to filming their weekly television at the Performance Center in Orlando the last few weeks, certain aspects of the set have changed as the company figures out how to best shoot television in the venue. However, one thing has not changed: a massive ceiling fan directly above the entrance way. The fan hasn't been as noticeable most weeks as it was during the ladder match during night one of WrestleMania, though. This is of course because of the fact that the camera was panning up constantly to show the tag team titles hanging from the Performance Center's ceiling.

WWE fans were quick to take note (and complain) about this aspect of the aesthetics of the show. You'd have to admit that the show setting has improved over the last couple of weeks with the hard cam moving opposite of the entrance way and the hundreds of empty chairs that once surrounded the ring having been removed.

However, that darn ceiling fan, man. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter.