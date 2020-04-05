WrestleMania Viewers Are Really Concerned About The Ceiling Fan In The WWE Performance Center
As WWE has been relegated to filming their weekly television at the Performance Center in Orlando the last few weeks, certain aspects of the set have changed as the company figures out how to best shoot television in the venue. However, one thing has not changed: a massive ceiling fan directly above the entrance way. The fan hasn't been as noticeable most weeks as it was during the ladder match during night one of WrestleMania, though. This is of course because of the fact that the camera was panning up constantly to show the tag team titles hanging from the Performance Center's ceiling.
WWE fans were quick to take note (and complain) about this aspect of the aesthetics of the show. You'd have to admit that the show setting has improved over the last couple of weeks with the hard cam moving opposite of the entrance way and the hundreds of empty chairs that once surrounded the ring having been removed.
However, that darn ceiling fan, man. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter.
For Some Twitter Users, Yes
Is the ceiling fan the protagonist of Wrestlemania?— DJ ACCIDENT REPORT (@eric_shorey) April 5, 2020
That Would Certainly Add Some Intrigue
Should have put the belts on the ceiling fan. We’re all thinking it. #WrestleMania— Michael Hamflett (@MichaelHamflett) April 5, 2020
No Fans!
I just noticed the ceiling fan spinning on the roof there.— Cameron Peters (@CamDawg1988) April 5, 2020
That's the only “fan” at this WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/q0m6Z0UcUM
A Visual Distraction
Anyone else getting distracted by this ceiling fan? Looool. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cTsFAOWoCm— Matt Bennett (@MattRyanBennett) April 5, 2020
Living Room Wrestling?
Remember when we were kids and we'd have ladder matches with our friends and stuck the belts to the top of the ceiling fan in the living room? #WrestleMania is now basically our living room ladder matches. Only thing missing is my annoyed parents on the phone in the background. pic.twitter.com/mLFYiYczOy— AnEtͭeͤrͬnaͣlEniͥgmͫaͣ (@AnEternalEnigma) April 5, 2020
It Is A Strange Fan
What kind of ceiling fan is it? 🤣— Gagan Thengane (@Kintu_Parantu) April 5, 2020
Its blades are bent upwards. How will the air circulate? Who TF designed it 😂#WrestleMania @BODpodcast pic.twitter.com/wvHyUqpCDi
No Mystique?
That ceiling fan is really killing the mystique for me ☹️ #WrestleMania— Tom DeNucci (@TomDeNucci) April 5, 2020
ComicBook Nation PodcastIn this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.