John Cena Praises WrestleMania 36 Night One

Ahead of his Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt, John Cena took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to praise the performances of all the wrestlers who competed at the show. Like many fans who watched at home, the 16-time world champion was blown away by The Undertaker's performance in the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles, and teased his own cinematic battle with Wyatt.

Cena's match with "The Fiend" will be his first match of 2020 and a rematch from WrestleMania XXX, back when Wyatt as the leader of the Wyatt Family faction.

Night 1 of #WrestleMania was incredible! Thrilled I wasn’t facing @Undertaker until I realized I step into the #FireflyFunhouse TONIGHT. I have a feeling it’s gonna get .... weird. Tune into the @WWENetwork TONITE! @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 5, 2020

Cena got the world buzzing on Friday when WWE uploaded, then deleted, a promo where Cena showed some heelish tendencies and utterly dismissed Wyatt as a threat.

"I'm not paying it [Wyatt's mind games too much attention," Cena said. "I don't know if you heard what I said on SmackDown a few weeks ago I know The Fiend operates off of fear, but I also know The Fiend is, Bray Wyatt is, Husky Harris in a mask," Cena said, sounding incredibly dismissive of Wyatt's gimmick. "I'm not afraid of The Fiend, and I'm not afraid to say I'm not afraid of The Fiend. The Fiend has been able manipulate his way through the WWE Universe and establish a presence by creating panic. And panic equals fear and fear equals our collapse."

"Honestly I'm kind of fed up with situations of people who think they are entitled to get chance after chance after chance to succeed," he added. "I'm sick of hearing a certain group of WWE superstars walk around and say 'I deserve this' or 'I deserve that', and maybe Bray's the first name on that list. I don't know. I said I was going to sit back and let the future play its course and the right person issued the right challenge at the right time, and i don't feel bad about saying what's going to happen, because I firmly believe it's gotta be this way. I trust in my own ability. I've been on the WrestleMania stage before. I know this is a bit of a different WrestleMania but if there's anyone prepared for a challenge like this it's certainly me."

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

And here's the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

