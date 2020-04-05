WrestleMania: You Can Get Your Own Bray Wyatt Fiend Hurt & Heal Gloves

The WWE machine never misses a chance to merchandise something notable, and they're now selling a piece of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's character in advance of his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36: his hurt/heal gloves. Wyatt began wearing the gloves upon switching to his new "Fiend" gimmick and they have played prominently into his character's look.

You can buy them from the WWE Shop right here.

Wyatt and Cena will be wrestling for the second time at WrestleMania on Sunday night. The two previously met at WrestleMania XXX in 2014, a match that was won by Cena. This time, Wyatt has his new Fiend character playing mind games with the all-time great and seems primed for a much better result than six years ago. The bout will also be contested as a "Firefly Fun House Match," shot off location from the WWE Performance Center most likely.

The card for WrestleMania 36 night two tonight is as follows:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match)

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match) Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan (Kickoff Show)

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.