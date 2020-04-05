Watch: Kevin Owens Jumps off the WrestleMania 36 Sign to Beat Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens channeled his inner Shane McMahon on Sunday night when he jumped off the top of the WrestleMania 36 sign onto Seth Rollins, sending both of them through the commentary table. Rollins tried to end the match early by smacking Owens with the ring bell, only for Owens to grab a mic and goad the "Monday Night Messiah" into a No Disqualification match. Rollins started bashing Owens with all sorts of weapons after that, but the former Universal Champion got the advantage with that massive splash.

Owens managed to get to his feet, drag Rollins back into the ring and hit a Frog Splash and a Stunner for the win.

This story is developing...

