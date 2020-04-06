WWE's WrestleMania 36 Shatters Ratings Records

WWE announced via a statement on Monday that the two-night WrestleMania 36 event this past weekend set a new record for most social media interactions for a single WWE event in history. According to Nielsen Social, the event drew 13.8 million interactions via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which is a 57% increase compared to last year's WrestleMania 35. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE had to move the event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where it took place on a tape delay in front of no audience.

The highlights of the show included two cinematic matches in the Firefly Fun House Match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and John Cena and the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. The event also saw numerous new champions be crowned, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

