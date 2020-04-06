Edge Defeats Randy Orton in a Brutal Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36

✖

Edge conquered Randy Orton in an incredibly violent and emotional Last Man Standing match on Sunday night at WrestleMania 36. After battling around the WWE Performance for more than 35 minutes, the returning WWE Hall of Famer was able to keep the "The Viper" down when he blocked his attempt at an Con-Chairt-To, locked in a head-and-arm choke, and smacked Orton in the head with a Con-Chair-To of his own. The former WWE Champion had tears in his eyes as he contemplated hitting the final blow, then took a deep breath and swung the chair.

This marked Edge's first one-on-one match since WrestleMania XXVII. The night after he retired due to a neck injury, but finally made his way back at the Royal Rumble back in January.

Edge finally gets one over on Randy Orton by defeating him at #WrestleMania It went on for FAR too long, but now it's out of the way, we can hopefully watch Edge face stars he's never faced. Rollins, Reigns, Kevin Owens etc 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2XKDQff8rb — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 6, 2020

Orton started off with an early advantage, as he disguised himself as a camera man and hit Edge with a surprise RKO. Edge made his way back up to his feet, only for Orton to hit another RKO.

The match quickly spilled out of the ring into the rest of the Performance Center, which included the training area trainees use when the venue isn't hosting events.

At one point Edge even used the decorations on the ceiling as part of the offense.

Things got bloody when Edge climbed a ladder onto a platform backstage and drove Orton through a table, scratching up "The Viper's" back.

Orton regained the advantage when he his at elevated DDT off the roof of a truck.

Eventually the two made their way to the top of a semi-truck. Orton attempt a Punt and got Speared, then Edge tried his finisher again and was caught with an RKO. Orton then grabbed a pair of steal chairs, leading to the finish

Edge revealed in an interview earlier this week that he and Orton were left alone by WWE Creative to craft their WrestleMania story.

"We have been left alone, and that's because I've been doing this for 25 years, Randy's been doing it for 20," Edge said. "Nobody is going to write a promo for me, that's all there is to it. I don't work well that way, and I think everybody understands that. But it took years and years of proving it. So if you try it and you fall flat on your face, you might not get that chance again. But over the years was allowed to fall flat on my face a bunch and we were give the freedom to do it back then which is amazing.

