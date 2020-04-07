Report: WWE Planning on Mass Tapings for WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT Later This Week

This week's episode of NXT will be the last bit of WWE programming the company managed to tape prior to WrestleMania 36. Over the past week there have been questions regarding what WWE plans on doing post-Mania, considering the state of Florida is under a "stay-at-home" order until the end of November. A report popped up over the weekend that WWE was considering on taping at a "secret location," then @WrestleVotes reported WWE was planning on having both this week's SmackDown and next week's Raw air live from the Performance Center.

Now a new report has emerged, this time from Fightful, that could indicate what WWE has in store for the rest of the month. According to Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is planning on taping three weeks worth of Raw and SmackDown along with multiple episodes of NXT from this Friday through next Thursday, which would buy WWE some time while the pandemic continues.

All of WWE's live events through the end of April have been canceled. The next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, was scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on May 10. Just like WrestleMania, that show has already reportedly been moved.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

