John Cena Teases Retirement After Losing Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36

John Cena was forced to relive his past failures and wound up disappearing inside the Firefly Fun House after his match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Now fans are asking an important question — what comes next? Cena's Instagram account has been all bt taken over by Wyatt, and it's not certain if and when he'll actually return to WWE television. Meanwhile in real life his Hollywood career has continued to trend upward, and he's stated in numerous interviews recently that he feels he can't physically keep up with WWE's schedule anymore due to his age.

On Wednesday Cena took to Twitter and teased the possibility of his WWE career being over, at least for now.

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020

Cena sat down with Corey Graves on After The Bell last week and discussed what he feels WWE's current generation of stars needs.

"It [the generation] needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's just a state of where everything is now. Which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself. Where in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star. Like I've said before I don't know if, all things considered, the crowd is so mixed that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience — even if they liked the guy last week — is to say, 'F— you, you're not going to tell me who I like!' So the audience is also tipping the scales of this not being able to happen."

"Universal popularity will never happen because someone will see it and get onto it and be like, 'He seems to be getting popular, let's stop this right now. Or, 'She's getting popular, let's change this right now,'" he continued. "And I've seen it happen with guys that are really darlings of that underground crew make it, and then as soon as they make it,the rug is pulled out from under them."

