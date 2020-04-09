Report: Here's Why Goldberg Lost to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36

✖

Goldberg's month-long reign as WWE Universal Champion came to an unceremonious end this past weekend when he lost the title to Braun Strowman in just over two minutes. The WWE Hall of Famer beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title back at Super ShowDown — a move a lot of WWE fans were against — and this week a report dropped via WrestleZone that he used his creative control in order to book himself to win. So why did he turn around and drop the title so quickly. According to another report, this time from WrestleTalk, it had to do with his contract.

WrestleMania was reportedly the last date on Goldberg's current WWE contract, and the company originally planned on using that date so he could put over Roman Reigns. But once Reigns backed out of the show due to concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic, WWE had to scramble to come up with another possible contender. Jeff Hardy was rumored to be one option, but WWE eventually settled on Strowman.

Elsewhere in that same report, it was stated that the "tentative plan" is for Reigns and Goldberg to clash at SummerSlam should things go back to normal. Whether or not the title is involved remains to be seen.

Reigns explained why he backed out of WrestleMania during a recent Instagram video.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call em, that I pulled out of WrestleMania," Reigns said. And it's funny because for years now, years, people are like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania! We don't want you in it!' Ya know what I mean? There's a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I'm a 'coward.' I'm a 'sissy.' A lot of different things that I am now. But you don't know the whole story.

"All you know is what you think," he continued. "'Oh, well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man ... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this."

